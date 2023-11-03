Home Nation

First Masters  in energy transition begins at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus: Pradhan

Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to UAE, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets UAE minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday | x

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first master’s course in energy transition and sustainability will commence in the newly set up IIT-Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus from January 2024, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to UAE, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, UAE, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi. The minister, who also visited the interim campus of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi, housed at Zayed University, held “productive” discussions on further strengthening and carrying forward the two nations’ multi-faceted partnership.

“The primary focus of the meeting was the enduring friendship that has long connected India and UAE, as well as the robust comprehensive strategic partnership that encompasses various sectors, including exploring opportunities for collaboration, with a particular emphasis on the realm of education,” read a statement from the ministry.

Describing the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus as “an exemplar of India-UAE friendship,” Pradhan has announced the establishment of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in the UAE.
Pradhan said the campus “is a testament of the common vision and priorities of the leadership of both our countries.”

“The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus marks a significant stride in our efforts to internationalise India’s education. It will open up a plethora of opportunities for leveraging the power of knowledge for mutual prosperity and global well-being,” he added. The minister also held discussions with Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson.

He also visited Hub71, a global tech startup ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, calling it a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future.
He highlighted industry partners, corporates, investors, mentors as well as government regulators that provide all the necessary support to nurture the spirit of enterprise and help start-ups scale exponentially.
“Such symbiotic and enabling ecosystems with a whole-of-society approach are key towards realising the full entrepreneurial and innovative potential of a country,” he said.

