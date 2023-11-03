Home Nation

'If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections': Actor Kangana Ranaut 

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas. (Videograb)

DEVBHUMI DWARKA: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

She was here to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning.

When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)."

She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya possible "after 600 years of struggle".

"With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world," said the actor, who played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently released film "Tejas".

Ranaut also urged the government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka which was submerged under the sea.

"I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when I see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have the darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

"The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

Ranaut also talked about her upcoming films, including "Emergency" being directed and produced by her, and "Tanu Weds Manu Part 3".

