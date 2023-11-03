IIT-BHU student molested, protest erupts on campus 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A massive protest erupted at the Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) on Thursday, following a student’s allegation of molestation by three unidentified men. The incident involved forced kissing, disrobing, and videotaping of the victim in the wee hours of Thursday.

Over 2,000 students boycotted classes and began a sit-in, demanding the arrest of the culprits, enhanced campus security, and the resignation of institute’s directors for failing to ensure students’ safety.

The victim recounted that she was ambushed with a friend near a religious shrine by the three assailants on a motorcycle, who first attacked her friend and then assaulted her. They threatened her life before leaving her, prompting her to seek refuge with a professor. An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act, and police were investigating the incident.

