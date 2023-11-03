Home Nation

Indian national pleads guilty to USD 11.5 million healthcare fraud

Employees of the company called beneficiaries and pressured them to agree to accept orthotic braces and/or CGX, regardless of medical necessity, federal prosecutors said.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Indian national Chintan Anjaria, who owns a marketing company in India has pleaded guilty to a massive USD 11.5 million healthcare fraud, Attorney for the United States Vikas Khanna announced Thursday.

Anjaria pleaded guilty on October 31, before US District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz in Newark federal court to information charging him with conspiracy to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback statute and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, a media release said.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 12.

According to court documents from February 2017 to May 2022, Anjaria participated in a kickback and bribery scheme with orthotic brace supply companies, telemedicine companies, and testing laboratories, resulting in the submission of false and fraudulent claims to Medicare.

Anjaria controlled a marketing company in India through which he and his conspirators identified Medicare beneficiaries to target for orthotic braces and cancer genetic tests (CGX).

Employees of the company called beneficiaries and pressured them to agree to accept orthotic braces and/or CGX, regardless of medical necessity, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Anjaria and his company paid kickbacks to telemedicine companies to obtain doctor’s orders for the orthotic braces and CGX tests. Anjaria then steered the doctor’s orders to orthotic brace suppliers and testing laboratories located in the US, with which Anjaria and his company had additional kickback arrangements.

The orthotic brace suppliers and laboratories submitted claims for reimbursement to Medicare and thereafter sent a portion of the proceeds to Anjaria and his company as payment for the doctor’s orders generated through the conspiracy.

In total, Anjaria and his conspirators caused a loss to Medicare of more than USD 11.5 million, it said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare fraud Chintan Anjaria bribery scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp