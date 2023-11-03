Lucknow Diary: Diwali bonanza for transport employees

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Diwali bonanza for transport employees

It’s an early Diwali for the employees of UP State Road Transport Corporation. In a decision that will make family members of the contractual employees of the UPSRTC happy, the UP government has decided to extend the travel pass facility to them. The scheme will cover drivers, conductors and all employees working in the workshops of the transport corporation. The facility can be availed by the contractual employees five times a year. This will include two free family travel passes and three PTO (Privilege Ticket Order) family travel passes.

AMU likely to have its own satellite

If all goes as per its plan, the Aligarh Muslim University will soon have its satellite. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, under the Department of Space, has approved a proposal for development of the varsity’s first satellite, to be named after its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. “The SS AMU SAT is a nanosatellite project which began in November 2021 under AMU Robo Club. It is a 3U CubeSat with multiple objectives, including the study of economic growth in India’s poorest districts using satellite imagery and implementation of an in-house developed image compression technology for faster multimedia transmission,” said Prof Ekram Khan.

Ram idol to have 8-ft marble throne

Lord Ram idol will have an eight-foot gold-plated marble throne when the new abode is formally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 22 next year. The marble throne is being made by artisans in Rajasthan and will reach Ayodhya by December 15. It will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on its first floor, said a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “It will be eight feet high, three feet long and four feet wide,” he said. Meanwhile, RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are planning to hold numerous rallies and programmes across the country in connection with the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Diwali bonanza for transport employees It’s an early Diwali for the employees of UP State Road Transport Corporation. In a decision that will make family members of the contractual employees of the UPSRTC happy, the UP government has decided to extend the travel pass facility to them. The scheme will cover drivers, conductors and all employees working in the workshops of the transport corporation. The facility can be availed by the contractual employees five times a year. This will include two free family travel passes and three PTO (Privilege Ticket Order) family travel passes. AMU likely to have its own satellite If all goes as per its plan, the Aligarh Muslim University will soon have its satellite. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, under the Department of Space, has approved a proposal for development of the varsity’s first satellite, to be named after its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. “The SS AMU SAT is a nanosatellite project which began in November 2021 under AMU Robo Club. It is a 3U CubeSat with multiple objectives, including the study of economic growth in India’s poorest districts using satellite imagery and implementation of an in-house developed image compression technology for faster multimedia transmission,” said Prof Ekram Khan. Ram idol to have 8-ft marble throne Lord Ram idol will have an eight-foot gold-plated marble throne when the new abode is formally inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 22 next year. The marble throne is being made by artisans in Rajasthan and will reach Ayodhya by December 15. It will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on its first floor, said a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “It will be eight feet high, three feet long and four feet wide,” he said. Meanwhile, RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are planning to hold numerous rallies and programmes across the country in connection with the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp