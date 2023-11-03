PM Modi speaks to UAE President, shares deep concern over situation in West Asia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed on Friday. The two leaders spoke about the crisis in West Asia after the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The conversation took place a day after US President Joe Biden spoke about the need for a “pause” in the conflict to assist humanitarian aid.

It’s been 28 days since the conflict began and over 10,000 lives have been lost.

“Had a good conversation with my brother HH MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest,” said Prime Minister Modi.

India has maintained a balanced view on the conflict. PM Modi condemned the attack by Hamas on October 7 and spoke with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu two days afterwards. A few days later, PM Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his concern over the humanitarian crisis. India also sent humanitarian aid to Palestine on October 22.

An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying around 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine landed at Ei-Arish airport in Egypt, from where it was to be transported to Gaza.

Meanwhile, as Israeli forces surrounded Gaza, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Friday and met PM Netanyahu.

“Will discuss Israel’s right to defend itself and our work to get humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” Secy Blinken said after arriving in Israel.

The US is working with Israel to create a mechanism for a series of humanitarian “pauses” to the Gaza War to allow vital assistance to enter the enclave, Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

This statement comes after US President Joe Biden spoke about a ‘pause’ in the conflict on Thursday. President Biden was making a campaign speech in Minneapolis when a heckler urged him to call for a ceasefire.

"I think we need a pause," he replied, saying that it would allow for hostages to get out.

