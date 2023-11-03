Rajasthan: 2 ED officers held; Dotasra’s son summoned

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate is widening its actions in Rajasthan. Following their investigation into CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, they’ve now issued notices to State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra’s sons, Abhilash and Avinash Dotasra, for questioning.

As the controversy over ED raids simmers, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an ED official, Naval Kishore Meena, along with his associate in Alwar on Thursday. The ACB claims to have caught the ED Inspector when he was demanding Rs 17 lakh from the victim in the name of settlement and other facilities in the case of a chit fund company in Manipur.

Abhilash is scheduled for questioning on November 7, and Avinash on November 8, with a joint session on November 9. This development is linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment examination papers during Govind Singh Dotasra’s tenure as Education Minister. The ED had previously conducted raids in Jaipur and Sikar. In another case, Vaibhav faced ED questioning on October 30, tied to alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.

