Home Nation

Rajasthan: 2 ED officers held; Dotasra’s son summoned

As the controversy over ED raids simmers, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an ED official, Naval Kishore Meena, along with his associate in Alwar on Thursday.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The Enforcement Directorate is widening its actions in Rajasthan. Following their investigation into CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, they’ve now issued notices to State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra’s sons, Abhilash and Avinash Dotasra, for questioning. 

As the controversy over ED raids simmers, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an ED official, Naval Kishore Meena, along with his associate in Alwar on Thursday. The ACB claims to have caught the ED Inspector when he was demanding Rs 17 lakh from the victim in the name of settlement and other facilities in the case of a chit fund company in Manipur. 

Abhilash is scheduled for questioning on November 7, and Avinash on November 8, with a joint session on November 9. This development is linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment examination papers during Govind Singh Dotasra’s tenure as Education Minister. The ED had previously conducted raids in Jaipur and Sikar. In another case, Vaibhav faced ED questioning on October 30, tied to alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp