After ED officials’ arrest, Congress quips govt must make ED ‘rate list’ public

NEW DELHI: After the anti-corruption bureau arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official in Rajasthan, along with an associate, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for settling a matter related to a chit fund case, the Congress on Friday demanded that the ED should release its “rate list” for its officers.

Pointing out how the agencies have been intimidating people, the party alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department were “campaigners” and “frontline warriors” of the BJP who are given “targets” to scare opposition leaders and make them join the ruling party.

The party also called for an investigation into the charges made by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that ED officials, while travelling to the poll-bound states supposedly for raids, were carrying cash for the BJP. Addressing the media, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the ED was now seen as the frontline warrior of the BJP. He noted that 95 percent of the raids and cases were against opposition leaders.

“What happened to the cases and complaints against Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Suvendu Adhikari, and Himanta Biswa Sarma? All their sins are forgiven when they join the BJP,” said Khera.“The Modi government should make the rate list of Enforcement Directorate public,” he quipped.

“The person who was arrested was a low-ranking official, caught taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. Imagine the rates for those who hold higher and more powerful positions, including those who are at the top,” he said, adding that the weakening of the premier investigating agencies by the current BJP government is a dangerous trend.Khera asserted that the Congress wants the investigating agencies of the country to remain powerful and fearless.

Echoing this view, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that after facing the prospects of certain defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Prime Minister has unleashed his last and only remaining weapon, the ED, to damage the reputation of Congress leaders. “But the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the Congress party’s shield. PM Modi’s threats and intimidations will only strengthen the resolve of voters who know this is just election drama reflecting the BJP’s desperation,” said Ramesh.

