Home Nation

Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev app promoters: ED

ED said it had received an input that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev app, after that it held searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai

Published: 04th November 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the elections in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a man, who was caught while delivering cash in the poll-bound state, has alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid Rs 508 crore to CM Bhupesh Baghel, a charge he strongly denied.

ED said it had received an input that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev app, after which it held searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai.
In reply, Baghel took to X, “The BJP is fighting Chhattisgarh polls with support of agencies like ED, IT, DRI, CBI. It’s an attempt to malign my image just ahead of the elections. It is a political attempt to defame the popular Congress government.”

He said that following the professed probe into the ‘Mahadev app’, the ED first carried out raids at the residences of his close associates to defame them and “now an allegation has been leveled against me on having received Rs 508 crore.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Enforcement Directorate Chhattisgarh Mahadev betting app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp