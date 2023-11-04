Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev app promoters: ED

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the elections in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a man, who was caught while delivering cash in the poll-bound state, has alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid Rs 508 crore to CM Bhupesh Baghel, a charge he strongly denied.

ED said it had received an input that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev app, after which it held searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai.

In reply, Baghel took to X, “The BJP is fighting Chhattisgarh polls with support of agencies like ED, IT, DRI, CBI. It’s an attempt to malign my image just ahead of the elections. It is a political attempt to defame the popular Congress government.”

He said that following the professed probe into the ‘Mahadev app’, the ED first carried out raids at the residences of his close associates to defame them and “now an allegation has been leveled against me on having received Rs 508 crore.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Days ahead of the elections in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that a man, who was caught while delivering cash in the poll-bound state, has alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid Rs 508 crore to CM Bhupesh Baghel, a charge he strongly denied. ED said it had received an input that a large amount of cash was being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev app, after which it held searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai. In reply, Baghel took to X, “The BJP is fighting Chhattisgarh polls with support of agencies like ED, IT, DRI, CBI. It’s an attempt to malign my image just ahead of the elections. It is a political attempt to defame the popular Congress government.” He said that following the professed probe into the ‘Mahadev app’, the ED first carried out raids at the residences of his close associates to defame them and “now an allegation has been leveled against me on having received Rs 508 crore.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp