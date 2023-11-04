Bhopal Diary: Fear of probe agencies grips candidates

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Fear of probe agencies grips candidates

Former MLA and the Congress candidate from Semariya seat of Rewa district, Abhay Mishra recently emerged before press, wearing a ‘kafan’ (shroud) on his head and claimed that he can soon come under the scanner of ED for “preventing him” to contest the upcoming polls. He went on to allege that he and his family members would also be targeted and put behind bars. His claims came just two days after former CM Digvijaya Singh alleged that ED raids would soon conduct raids in MP. Abhay, the ex-BJP MLA, had twice hopped from BJP to Congress in just two months before getting Congress ticket.

Who will be the real Jai-Veeru of MP politics?

Jai-Veeru, the famous characters of two close friends enacted by Amitabh and Dharmendra in the 1975 classic Sholay is right now dominating the statae. With the BJP claiming differences between ex-CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath over ticket distribution, Congress in-charge for MP Randeep Surjewala said that Nath and Singh are like ‘’Jai and Veeru’’. On the other hand, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, contesting from Dimani of Morena, too claimed that he and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are close friends. Only December 3 results will tell who are r“Jai and Veeru” of MP.

Chouhan challenged by ‘Hanuman’, ‘Mirchi Baba’

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, hoping for a sixth win from his home seat Budhni in Sehore, is facing two newcomers. While the Congress has fielded actor Vikram Mastal Sharma (who enacted the role of Hanuman in the 2008 tele-series Ramayana), controversial Hindu godman Swami Vairagyanand aka Mirchi Baba has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party. Mirchi Baba had campaigned for Digvijaya Singh during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Released from jail in an alleged case of rape a few weeks back, Mirchi Baba is contesting against CM, to avenge being “framed up in false case.” Observers say that the battle for Budhni is going to be far more colourful than in the past.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in

Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

