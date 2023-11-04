Former UP MLA Vijay Mishra gets 15 years for raping singer over six-year period

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The special MP/MLA court of Bhadohi, on Saturday, awarded 15-year jail term and slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra who was found guilty of repeatedly raping a 28-year-old singer.

Mishra, a four-time MLA from Gyanpur and a former member of the Samajwadi Party, is currently lodged in Agra jail. The Bhadohi court had convicted him for the offence on Friday. After the pronouncement of the quantum of punishment, the security of the court premises was increased with the deployment of dog squad and additional force of the local police stations.

Vijay Mishra was held guilty under Section 376 -2(N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of India Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the court had acquitted Mishra’s son Vishnu and his nephew Jyoti alias Vikas Mishra, named in the case. Both were given the benefit of the doubt, said Bhadohi District Government Counsel Dinesh Pandey.

Vishnu has land grabbing and other cases registered against him and he is lodged in Lakhimur Kheri district jail, while Vikas Mishra is out on bail.

Both Vijay and Vishnu were brought to the Bhadohi court under tight police security from their respective jails on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to 2020 when the victim lodged a case against the former MLA, his son and his nephew at a police station in Bhadohi. The complainant had alleged that in 2014, Mishra called her to perform at a programme at his house and raped her.

The complainant alleged that after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home, but they too allegedly raped her on her way home. The prosecution claimed that the victim allegedly received life threats by the MLA who was mounting pressure and had been raping repeatedly since then.

In August 2020, Mishra was held by Bhadohi police in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh in an alleged property-grabbing case lodged by their relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari who accused him of usurping his property in Bhadohi. Mishra’s wife Ramlali and son Vishnu were also booked on Tiwari’s complaint.

In May last year, police booked Mishra, his wife, their daughter and three others for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey. Mishra, who contested from jail on a Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party ticket, lost to NISHAD Party candidate Dubey in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Bhadoi police have seized properties worth over Rs 50 crore associated with Vijay Mishra and his family members under the UP Gangsters’ Act. Last year, police seized a villa, estimated to be worth Rs 11.5 crore, belonging to the family in state capital Lucknow under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the police sources, 83 cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping , robbery, rape and forgery, were registered against Mishra, lodged in Agra jail since August 2020.

