India a ‘bright spot’ amid churning in geopolitical landscape: Army chief

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday, highlighted the paramount importance of seeking peace through strength amidst the current global upheaval.“Peace is not an option. It is the only way. Its disruption leads to human misery and global challenges. There is a need to seek peace at all costs — through ideation, advocacy, outreach, persuasion and dialogue — as also through strength, the latter one being of extreme importance,” he said.

Dhankar delivered this message during the inaugural Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a flagship National Security Event organised by the Indian Army and the Centre of Land Warfare Studies.The global landscape has witnessed concerning developments, such as the expanding arc of conflict and deterrence failures, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia. Dhankar expressed his worry that globalisation and economic interdependencies are failing to prevent conflicts.

In his plenary address, Army Chief General Manoj Pande noted the growing importance of hard power due to a changing global landscape. He emphasised the resurgence of “national security” in international affairs and the renewed prominence of hard power.

“Not only is the Cold War peace dividend dwindling, the world seems to be fracturing in myriad ways. New divisions are coming to the fore between the East and the West as also between the Global North and the Global South,” the Army chief said.

Terming India as a “bright spot” amidst such despondency, he said, “Even as Grey Zone contestations in non-traditional domains seems to be expanding, so is the probability and arch of all out conflicts. India remains a bright spot.”

India shines as a bright spot. Dhankar and Pande emphasised India’s commitment to sovereignty, peaceful dispute resolution, and adherence to international rules and regulations. Pande also hinted at expanding defence cooperation by establishing defence wings in new locations worldwide.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday, highlighted the paramount importance of seeking peace through strength amidst the current global upheaval.“Peace is not an option. It is the only way. Its disruption leads to human misery and global challenges. There is a need to seek peace at all costs — through ideation, advocacy, outreach, persuasion and dialogue — as also through strength, the latter one being of extreme importance,” he said. Dhankar delivered this message during the inaugural Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a flagship National Security Event organised by the Indian Army and the Centre of Land Warfare Studies.The global landscape has witnessed concerning developments, such as the expanding arc of conflict and deterrence failures, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia. Dhankar expressed his worry that globalisation and economic interdependencies are failing to prevent conflicts. In his plenary address, Army Chief General Manoj Pande noted the growing importance of hard power due to a changing global landscape. He emphasised the resurgence of “national security” in international affairs and the renewed prominence of hard power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Not only is the Cold War peace dividend dwindling, the world seems to be fracturing in myriad ways. New divisions are coming to the fore between the East and the West as also between the Global North and the Global South,” the Army chief said. Terming India as a “bright spot” amidst such despondency, he said, “Even as Grey Zone contestations in non-traditional domains seems to be expanding, so is the probability and arch of all out conflicts. India remains a bright spot.” India shines as a bright spot. Dhankar and Pande emphasised India’s commitment to sovereignty, peaceful dispute resolution, and adherence to international rules and regulations. Pande also hinted at expanding defence cooperation by establishing defence wings in new locations worldwide. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp