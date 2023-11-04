Home Nation

INDIA bloc to meet after state polls, says D Raja

The formula of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls has already been finalised, he added.

Published: 04th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: CPI general secretary D Raja said on Friday that leaders of Opposition INDIA bloc will meet after the assembly elections in five states to decide future course of action against the BJP.Responding to a query from reporters, CPI leader said the issue of seat-sharing will also be taken up for discussion at the next meeting of Opposition alliance partners. The formula of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls has already been finalised, he added.

Raja, who was in the state capital to attend party’s ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ rally on Thursday, said that the leaders of INDIA bloc would meet after the assembly polls in five states and everything would be discussed threadbare. Raja had earlier called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in the state capital and held discussions on seat-sharing and other issues related to next year’s Lok Sabha election.To a particular question, CPI leader said BJP was perplexed over non-BJP parties coming together to contest the Lok Sabha election. .

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Raja CPI INDIA Opposition BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp