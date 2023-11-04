INDIA bloc to meet after state polls, says D Raja

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: CPI general secretary D Raja said on Friday that leaders of Opposition INDIA bloc will meet after the assembly elections in five states to decide future course of action against the BJP.Responding to a query from reporters, CPI leader said the issue of seat-sharing will also be taken up for discussion at the next meeting of Opposition alliance partners. The formula of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls has already been finalised, he added.

Raja, who was in the state capital to attend party’s ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ rally on Thursday, said that the leaders of INDIA bloc would meet after the assembly polls in five states and everything would be discussed threadbare. Raja had earlier called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in the state capital and held discussions on seat-sharing and other issues related to next year’s Lok Sabha election.To a particular question, CPI leader said BJP was perplexed over non-BJP parties coming together to contest the Lok Sabha election. .

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: CPI general secretary D Raja said on Friday that leaders of Opposition INDIA bloc will meet after the assembly elections in five states to decide future course of action against the BJP.Responding to a query from reporters, CPI leader said the issue of seat-sharing will also be taken up for discussion at the next meeting of Opposition alliance partners. The formula of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls has already been finalised, he added. Raja, who was in the state capital to attend party’s ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ rally on Thursday, said that the leaders of INDIA bloc would meet after the assembly polls in five states and everything would be discussed threadbare. Raja had earlier called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in the state capital and held discussions on seat-sharing and other issues related to next year’s Lok Sabha election.To a particular question, CPI leader said BJP was perplexed over non-BJP parties coming together to contest the Lok Sabha election. . Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });