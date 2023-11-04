Home Nation

India to open its sixth consulate in the US in Seattle

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is expected to open its sixth consulate in the US in Seattle by the middle of this month.

Sources say a formal announcement is likely to be made during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“During ministerial meetings like 2+2 there are a range of discussions and announcements that includes information on visas, consulates, besides bilateral talks on trade, education, technology and diplomacy. This announcement is expected to be made on November 9th when talks commence,” according to a source.

Joint Secretary, Prakash Gupta, is likely to be its first envoy. Gupta is a JS in UNP (United Nations Political) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian Embassy is in Washington DC and the Ambassador is Taranjit Singh Sandhu. There are six consulate generals which includes in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York City and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the US has an Embassy in Delhi and four consulates which includes in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore.

India and US are strategic partners and the are members of groupings like G20 and I2U2. President Biden has reaffirmed that the partnership between the two nations is strategic. He came to India for the G20 Summit a few months after PM Modi went on an official visit to the U.S.

“The number of consulates depends on the bilateral relations between the two nations and the strength of the diaspora. In accordance consulates are added,” said a source.

As of now India has 122 embassies, 110 consulate and 8 representations across the world.

