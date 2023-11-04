Home Nation

Outrageous, reeks of dictatorial mindset: Mehbooba on J&K administration warning employees against demonstrations

The Union Territory administration warned the employees on Friday against going ahead with their proposed agitation, saying such acts would attract disciplinary action.

Published: 04th November 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday described as "outrageous" the Jammu and Kashmir administration's order warning its employees of disciplinary action if they resort to demonstrations and strikes to press for their demands.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the order reeks of a dictatorial mindset.

"LG admin's blanket ban on peaceful protests by government employees reeks of a dictatorial mindset. Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences and disciplinary action is outrageous," Mufti said on X.

The Union Territory administration warned the employees on Friday against going ahead with their proposed agitation, saying such acts would attract disciplinary action.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 make it clear that no government employee shall resort to or, in any way, abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

"The aforesaid provision of law is not merely declaratory in nature and shall definitely entail consequences in the event of any such employee found immersive in such acts," the order said.

