Home Nation

Special Investigation Agency carries out searches in J&K's Poonch

The searches were conducted around 4 am at the house of suspect Mohammad Hafiz in Kanuyian village, they added.

Published: 04th November 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

POOCH:  The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches at a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a terror-related case on Saturday, officials said.

The searches were conducted around 4 am at the house of suspect Mohammad Hafiz in Kanuyian village, they added.

Hafiz was not present at his house when it was raided, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Copra top, Bachian Wali, Shiendara, Thandi Kassi and Mohalla Saedan in Poonch district early in the morning.

The operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
terror-related case Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp