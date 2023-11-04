Tharoor urges Mizoram voters to reject 'inefficient' Mizo National Front

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress has urged the voters in Mizoram to reject the “inefficient” Mizo National Front (MNF) and targeted the other key regional player Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) stating that “nobody knows who these people are and who is behind them”.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told journalists at a press conference in Aizawl on Saturday that Mizoram is facing a number of governance challenges.

“Sad to say, you have five wasted years with a government that has been extremely inefficient. There are serious allegations of corruption that I don’t want to repeat,” he said.

“The real question that people are asking is what has been accomplished in Mizoram after five years of trying a non-Congress government. The current youth unemployment is around 23% which is very high and unacceptable,” the Congress leader said.

On ZPM, he said nobody really knows who is financing the party. He warned Mizos that a vote for ZPM would be a vote for BJP through the backdoor.

During his recent visit to Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that MNF and ZPM are BJP’s “entry points” in the Christian-majority state. Despite being partners in NDA, MNF and BJP are going after each other in this election.

Tharoor slammed the BJP stating that while India has always celebrated diversity, some people are attempting to eliminate, dilute or completely diminish it to “illusory uniformity”.

“We have a ruling party that seems determined to have one nation, one election, one language, one religion, and one leader. This is not India. This is not the way India works,” he said.

He also said that people have every reason to be worried about the BJP’s promises. This is a party that has “notoriously” failed to keep promises, he added.

He sought votes for Congress stating that it has been tried and tested.

“We have experience and quality people. Our PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Lalsawta is somebody who has an unimpeachable reputation for integrity and who was an outstanding finance minister. The Mizos can be sure the money of Mizoram will be spent in Mizoram,” he assured.

