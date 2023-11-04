Home Nation

Tripura ARD Dept culls pigs to check spread of African swine flu 

The culling operation was conducted on Friday after the death of some pigs due to African swine flu in a piggery farm at Batapara in the district.

Published: 04th November 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pigs

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Animal Resource Development (ARD) Department of the Tripura government carried out culling of pigs in Khowai district to check the spread of African swine flu, an official said.

The culling operation was conducted on Friday after the death of some pigs due to African swine flu in a piggery farm at Batapara in the district.

"Altogether 14 pigs were culled at Batapara village to stave off African swine flu on Friday. The culling operation has ended. We will carry out a sanitation and disinfection drive on Saturday as per the guideline", Deputy Director, ARD, Pran Kumar Das told PTI.

As part of precautionary measures, two surveillance teams have been working at Batapara and two more adjacent villages to check if there is any report of swine flu, he said.

Das said the Tripura government has already put a ban on import of piglets from neighbouring Assam and Mizoram to avoid the outbreak of African swine flu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura government ARD department pigs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp