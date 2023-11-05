Home Nation

16 students receive inquiry notice for protesting outside JNU Vice Chancellor's residence 

No immediate response from Proctor N Janardhana Raju was available in this regard. The students have been directed to appear before the proctor on November 7 for the inquiry.

Published: 05th November 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Students part of the JNUSU protests near the main gate of the university on Tuesday. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Representational image: A protest organised by the JNUSU near the main gate of the university on April 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) and 12 hostel presidents have received an inquiry notice for protesting outside the Vice Chancellor's residence, according to an official notification.

No immediate response from Proctor N Janardhana Raju was available in this regard.

The students have been directed to appear before the proctor on November 7 for the inquiry.

The inquiry has been called based on a complaint received by the chief security officer regarding the involvement of these students in a protest in front of the VC's residence on September 19.

"Students of JNUSU and hostel presidents demonstrated outside the residence of the vice-chancellor after water supply in at least five hostels were halted for several days," one of the students who have received the notice and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.

"Till date, some of these hostels which house around 700-800 students face shortage of water with the supply running for only five hours a day," she claimed.

JNUSU has called for a meeting of all students' organisations on Sunday to discuss the matter.

The students' union will visit the proctor's office on Monday for negotiation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNUSU Vice Chancellor Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp