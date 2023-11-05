Rajasthan BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras, mosques

By Agencies

JAIPUR: The BJP in Rajasthan on Sunday expelled a party leader in Alwar, Sandeep Dayma, over his remarks on gurdwaras and mosques at a recent rally in the Tijara assembly constituency.

The decision to expel Dayma was announced by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee.

"Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party," Lakhawat said.

The development comes after widespread criticism of Dayma's remark at the rally in Tijara during the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Baba Balaknath for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls.

Dayma reportedly said, "See how many Mosques, Gurdwaras have been built here! This will become an ulcer for us in the future. That is why it's our duty that this ulcer be uprooted and thrown out, and Baba Balak Nathji win by a huge majority."

Facing huge criticism from the opposition over his remarks, Dayma had issued an apology in a video message on his social media platform.

