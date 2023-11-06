Cash-for-query: Panel may adopt report on Tuesday

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after witnessing stormy scenes during the deposition of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations leveled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

While the 15-member committee constitutes more ruling BJP members than the opposition, it was learnt that the recommendations of the committee may not be in favour of the Trinamool MP. The committee will submit its report to Speaker Om Birla amid the possibility of dissent notes from opposition members. The panel’s recommendation will be laid down before the House and will be deliberated by the members. The House can accept the recommendation or reject it.

The committee may take a serious view of Moitra’s action of walking out of the meeting, said sources. The panel meeting on November 2 witnessed high-voltage drama after Moitra, along with five opposition MPs, boycotted the meeting alleging that she was asked “filthy and undignified” questions by panel chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar. The members alleged that Sonkar asked questions regarding the MP’s travels, hotel stay, and telephone calls. However, the chairman denied the charges saying that Moitra did not cooperate with questioning.

Later, in a letter to Speaker Birla, Moitra said that she was subjected to a “proverbial disrobing” in the meeting. The MP claimed that she experienced “unethical, sordid, demeaning and prejudiced behaviour” during the meeting.

In a post in X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Moitra said, “Shaking in my skin to know that BJP is planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them — only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have.”

Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani. He said Hiranandani used her parliamentary login ID to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. On October 19, Hiranandani submitted an affidavit to the Ethics Committee and claimed that Moitra provided him her login ID and password so that he could “post the questions” directly “on her behalf when required”. Moitra, in an interview, admitted that he used her login details but asserted that most MPs share their login IDs.

Not in Moitra’s favour

While the 15-member committee constitutes more ruling BJP members than the opposition, it was learnt that the recommendations of the committee may not be in favour of the Trinamool Congress MP.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Days after witnessing stormy scenes during the deposition of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee will meet on November 7 to consider and adopt its draft report in relation to the ‘cash-for-query’ allegations leveled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. While the 15-member committee constitutes more ruling BJP members than the opposition, it was learnt that the recommendations of the committee may not be in favour of the Trinamool MP. The committee will submit its report to Speaker Om Birla amid the possibility of dissent notes from opposition members. The panel’s recommendation will be laid down before the House and will be deliberated by the members. The House can accept the recommendation or reject it. The committee may take a serious view of Moitra’s action of walking out of the meeting, said sources. The panel meeting on November 2 witnessed high-voltage drama after Moitra, along with five opposition MPs, boycotted the meeting alleging that she was asked “filthy and undignified” questions by panel chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar. The members alleged that Sonkar asked questions regarding the MP’s travels, hotel stay, and telephone calls. However, the chairman denied the charges saying that Moitra did not cooperate with questioning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, in a letter to Speaker Birla, Moitra said that she was subjected to a “proverbial disrobing” in the meeting. The MP claimed that she experienced “unethical, sordid, demeaning and prejudiced behaviour” during the meeting. In a post in X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Moitra said, “Shaking in my skin to know that BJP is planning criminal cases against me. Welcome them — only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs 13,0000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have.” Dubey has accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani. He said Hiranandani used her parliamentary login ID to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. On October 19, Hiranandani submitted an affidavit to the Ethics Committee and claimed that Moitra provided him her login ID and password so that he could “post the questions” directly “on her behalf when required”. Moitra, in an interview, admitted that he used her login details but asserted that most MPs share their login IDs. Not in Moitra’s favour While the 15-member committee constitutes more ruling BJP members than the opposition, it was learnt that the recommendations of the committee may not be in favour of the Trinamool Congress MP. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp