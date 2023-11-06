Home Nation

Centre blocks 22 betting apps including Mahadev

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate.

Published: 06th November 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

gambling-betting-rummy

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Sunday ordered blocking of 22 betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a press note, said that the action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

“Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh government from making similar requests,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state Electronics & Information Technology.

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate. Earlier, in its investigation ED said that according to fresh evidence following search operation on November 2, it was found regular payments around Rs 508 crore were made to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel.

Now, the owners of Mahadev Book are in custody, having been arrested under the money laundering act. According to the government, two are in custody, having been arrested under the prevention of money laundering act. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
betting apps Mahadev Book Reddyannaprestopro blocking Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp