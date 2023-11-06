Centre blocks 22 betting apps including Mahadev

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday ordered blocking of 22 betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a press note, said that the action follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

“Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh government from making similar requests,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state Electronics & Information Technology.

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate. Earlier, in its investigation ED said that according to fresh evidence following search operation on November 2, it was found regular payments around Rs 508 crore were made to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel.

Now, the owners of Mahadev Book are in custody, having been arrested under the money laundering act. According to the government, two are in custody, having been arrested under the prevention of money laundering act.

