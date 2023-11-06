Congress manifesto focuses on farmers, women in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress in Chhattisgarh incorporated 17 major promises in its manifesto titled ‘Bharose Ka Ghoshna Patra’ that the party released on Sunday, two days before first phase of polling. Elections for the 90-member assembly are due in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Among the key promises of the party unveiled at six different locations of the state included pledges for paddy farmers, a loan waiver, free electricity up to 200 units, subsidised cooking gas cylinders, housing for the poor, and an upgrade of all government schools.

If Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, the party will offer a minimum support price at Rs 3,200 per quintal on paddy procurement with a procured limit fixed at 20 quintal per acre. The BJP in its ‘sankalp patra’ has promised an MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal with paddy procured limit per acre specified at 21 quintals. Paddy procurement is seen as a deciding factor in the assembly polls in a state called as the ‘rice bowl’ of central India. Among the 2.03 crore voters, the registered paddy growers are around 24.5 lakh in the state.

Most promises incorporated in the Congress manifesto were already declared by senior party leaders during their recent public rallies. Post-manifesto release, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his party has always worked for the poor, labourers, farmers, backward classes, tribals, Dalits and other segments of the society.

The BJP said the manifesto reflected the Congress’ virtual acceptance of defeat. “The promises Congress made ahead of 2018 polls couldn’t be met. The new ones are a bundle of lies and suggest nothing good for the uplift of Chhattisgarh, women and the youth. People are not going to believe the Congress,” said Arun Sao, BJP state chief.

The Congress manifesto was released simultaneously by AICC state in-charge Kumari Selja in Raipur, CM Bhupesh Baghel at Rajnandgaon, Congress state president Deepak Baij at Jagdalpur, deputy CM TS Singhdeo at Ambikapur, Speaker Charandas Mahant at Bilaspur and Mohammed Akbar at Kawardha.

