Equal leave provision for women soldiers at par with officers

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal for extension of the rules for maternity, child care and child adoption leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the armed forces on par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable.

“The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces. This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner,” a defece ministry statement read.

At present, the women officers get maternity leave of 180 days with full pay for each child, subject to a maximum of two children. Childcare leave of 360 days is granted in total service career to women officers, according to officials.

The latest decision is in line with the policy to have inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks. “With the recruitment of women Agniveers, the Armed Forces will be empowered with the bravery, dedication and patriotism of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country.” MoD said.

As reported by this newspaper, a move is afoot to expand the role of women in the Indian Army. Work is in process to get women inducted as soldiers soon. “A proposal is in advanced stages to get women inducted as the jawans into the Army,” said a source.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal for extension of the rules for maternity, child care and child adoption leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the armed forces on par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable. “The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces. This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner,” a defece ministry statement read. At present, the women officers get maternity leave of 180 days with full pay for each child, subject to a maximum of two children. Childcare leave of 360 days is granted in total service career to women officers, according to officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The latest decision is in line with the policy to have inclusive participation of all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks. “With the recruitment of women Agniveers, the Armed Forces will be empowered with the bravery, dedication and patriotism of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country.” MoD said. As reported by this newspaper, a move is afoot to expand the role of women in the Indian Army. Work is in process to get women inducted as soldiers soon. “A proposal is in advanced stages to get women inducted as the jawans into the Army,” said a source. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp