Four dead, several injured in Rajasthan's Dausa after bus falls from overbridge

The bus carrying 30 passengers from Haridwar to Udaipur fell on a railway track in Dausa from an overbridge.

Published: 06th November 2023

By Online Desk

DAUSA: At least four people died and several others were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost control and fell on railway tracks from an overbridge in Rajasthan's Dausa in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the reports, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers.

Kaswa Dausa ADM Rajkumar told ANI that as many as 28 people were rushed to the hospital, of which four have died. “After the accident, 28 people were brought to the hospital, of which 4 are deceased. Doctors are treating the injured. SDM has been sent to the spot to investigate the incident,” Rajkumar said.

The bus was travelling from Haridwar to Udaipur when the incident took place, the senior official added. Further details are awaited. 

