Home Nation

In a first, EU appoints military attache to mission in India

The overall strategic ties between India and the 27-nation EU have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Published: 06th November 2023 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

European Union flag

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU) has posted a military attache in its mission in India, in reflection of growing defence and strategic cooperation between the two sides, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

It is for the first time that the EU appointed a military attache to India.

The overall strategic ties between India and the 27-nation EU have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

India is among a select group of countries where the EU has appointed military attaches.

The EU has been focusing on expanding military cooperation with India and many other countries in the Indo-Pacific.

In February last year, the European Union vowed to enhance its defence and security engagement with its partners in the Indo-Pacific and announced the extension of the concept of a coordinated maritime presence in the north-west Indian Ocean.

The 27-nation bloc came out with a detailed note on its strategy for the Indo-Pacific following a meeting of its ministerial forum in Paris in February last year.

In September, 2021, the EU unveiled its strategy for boosting economic, political and defence ties in the Indo-Pacific.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp