India, Nepal border forces to meet, focus on better coordination

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The heads of the border guarding forces of India and Nepal are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Monday to discuss crucial issues related to the borders. This will be the seventh annual coordination meeting between the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) director general Rashmi Shukla and Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) inspector general Raju Aryal is scheduled from November 6 to 8.

Deputy commandant Vijender Kumar, public relations officer of SSB, said, “The talks at the level of two heads of the forces serve as a crucial platform for both the forces to engage in discussions on border-related matters. Led by their respective leaders, the SSB and APF delegations aim to strengthen the coordination between the two border guarding forces for more effective management of the open and unfenced Indo-Nepal border.”

The focus of the meeting shall be on the development of effective mechanisms to collaboratively combat trans-border crimes and facilitate the prompt exchange of critical information between the forces, added deputy commandant Kumar.

The ‘open’ border between India and Nepal is established under the Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which the two countries signed in 1950. Provisions within the treaty give citizens of both the countries equal rights in matters of residence, acquisition of property and employment, and movement in each other’s territory. As per these provisions, the citizens of India and Nepal can cross their shared borders without passport and visa restrictions.

The last coordination meeting was held at Kathmandu in September 2022. Since 2012, SSB and APF have been convening these coordination meetings annually, taking turns hosting them in both India and Nepal.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, India and Nepal share 1,751 km long border, which run along the Indian states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. Both the countries have been cautious about misuse of the borders by inimical elements and have been holding meetings and exchanging relevant information.

Trans-border crimes

