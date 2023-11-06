King of Bhutan holds talks with PM Modi, backs India's bid to forge unity among Global South

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday. The two leaders discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials from the government of Bhutan, had gone to Guwahati on the first leg of his India visit which concludes in Maharashtra.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too called on the King.

"His Majesty commended the excellent organization of the recently concluded G20 Summit hosted by India, and forging consensus for constructive decisions and outcomes contained in the Delhi Declaration. He particularly appreciated India’s efforts in effectively integrating the interest and priorities of the countries in the Global South in the G20 deliberations and outcome documents," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral ties and forge understanding to futher cooperate across diverse sectors.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in April 2023. They positively assessed expanding partnership between the two countries, including in new areas of connectivity in its broadest form, cross-border trade infrastructure, trade and mutual investments, energy, health, education, skill development, space technology, and environment conservation, and close people-to-people contacts," the MEA added.

The Bhutanese side thanked India for the timely release of development assistance to ensure smooth and uninterrupted conclusion of crucial projects under the 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023). To take the exemplary bilateral partnership forward, the Indian side reiterated commitment to step up support for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan, which was welcomed by the Bhutanese side.

"Hydro-power cooperation has been an important pillar of India-Bhutan bilateral economic partnership and it has been a productive partnership for both countries. The two sides welcomed export of surplus power by Basochhu hydro power project through the Indian Energy Exchange beginning October 2023 paving the way for access to another energy market," said the MEA.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in construction of the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydro power project and looked forward to its early commissioning in 2024. They noted with satisfaction the progress made towards speedy conclusion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydro power project. The two sides reiterated the importance of cooperation in hydropower sector, and their commitment to advancing it further.

It was agreed to extend the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership in hydro to non-hydro renewables, such as solar as well as green initiatives for hydrogen and e-mobility. The Indian side assured necessary technical and financial support for projects in these areas.

