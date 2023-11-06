Modi says Digvijaya, Kamal Nath trying to secure future of their sons in MP

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Claiming that the opposition Congress is indulged in “dynasty politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh are working “to secure the political future of their sons.”

“Congress isn’t contesting the polls for the CM post. The two senior leaders of the party are fighting to secure the political future of their sons.....and are busy tearing each other’s clothes. In reality, Congress isn’t at all fighting polls in MP, as it knows that it’s not going to come to power. The party is merely pretending to be fighting elections, possibly to gather donations in the name of contesting polls,” Modi alleged while addressing the poll rally in Lakhnadaun assembly seat of Seoni district that was won by the Congress in 2013 and 2018 polls.

“There is nothing bigger than a particular family for the Congress....everything is named after that family only. The mention of that family only dominates Congress’s poll manifesto in MP. But for the BJP, every poor, Dalit, backward and tribal is part of its family,” he further alleged.

The BJP has been claiming differences between the two senior state Congress leaders, since October 16, when in a viral video, Nath was seen telling supporters of an ex-MLA to go and tear Singh and son Jaivardhan’s clothes over denial of ticket from Shivpuri seat.

While Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh is the second-time sitting MLA from the Singh family’s pocket-borough Raghogarh seat in Guna district, Nath’s elder son Nakul Nath is the first-time MP from the Nath family’s bastion Chhindwara.

Raising the role of Adivasis (tribals) in the life of Lord Ram, the PM said it was the tribals, who turned Rajkumar Ram (Ayodhya’s prince Ram) into Parmatma Ram (supreme soul Ram). Without naming the former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, Modi alleged, “nowadays a Congress leader is travelling among tribals and misleading them with a factory of lies.” Modi said, “It was the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which created a separate ministry for tribals matters and also provided a dedicated annual budget for tribal welfare.”

Modi said that his government is going to start Rs 15,000 crore program on mission mode for the development of the three particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) – Baiga, Bharia and Saharia.

Modi said his government had raised MSP of various crops and started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, currently benefiting 2.5 lakh farmers of MP.

