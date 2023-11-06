Home Nation

NDA has given priority to N-E, PM tells Mizos

“Friends, the BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of Mizoram ahead of the State Assembly elections, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a video message for the people of poll-bound Mizoram seeking their support and blessings to make their homeland “marvellous”. Modi said that the BJP-led central government is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. Polling for the November 7 single phase Assembly elections ended on Sunday.

“Friends, the BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure that we will get your support and blessings to make it happen,” Modi said. He was scheduled to campaign on October 30 but cancelled his visit. “We gave prime importance to fulfil your aspirations, dreams and necessities,” Modi said.

Terming the people of Mizoram like his family members, he said it has always been a great pleasure for him to interact with the state’s warm people. Modi said that since 2014, the NDA government worked to reduce all kinds of distances and accorded top priority to the Northeast to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of its people. “Massive development and connectivity reduced the physical distance,” he said.

