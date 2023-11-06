NIA files chargesheet in ISIS & Hijb-ut-Tahrir cases

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday filed charge sheet against 17 persons associated with the Hijb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) and seven other persons who owned allegiance to ISIS in two separate cases.

Hijb-ut-Tahrir is a radical group that aims at creating a Sharia-based Islamic nation through means of violent acts while ISIS is a Sunni jihadist group with a violent ideology. According to the agency, the investigations had revealed that the members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) were clandestinely recruiting and building their cadre in Madhya Pradesh.

“It has also been established that the accused were inspired by the HuT’s radical ideology, which aimed at creating a Sharia-based Islamic nation in India through the means of violent acts,” said an official. Mohammad Alam, Misbah ul Hasan, Mehraj Ali, Khalid Hussain, Syed Sami Rizvi, Yasir Khan, Salman Ansari, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Shahrukh, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Kareem, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Saleem, Abdur Rahman, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salman have been charge-sheeted, the official added.

The Hijb-ut-Tahrir has been found running training camps and inducting like-minded people into its terror network, the agency said. They were working to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India with the explicit goal of striking terror among the people, it added.

ISIS case

In a separate charge sheet, seven persons who owed allegiance to ISIS have been found involved in hatching a terror conspiracy to executive a series of attacks in different parts of the country, the NIA said.

The accused are identified as Mohammad Imran-Mohammad Yusuf Khan alias Matka alias Aamir Abdul Hameed Khan; Mohammad Yunus-Mohammad Yakub Saki alias Adil alias Adil Saleem Khan of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh; Kadeer Dastagir Pathan alias Abdul Kadeer; Seemab Nasiruddin Kazi of Kondwa in Maharashtra’s Pune; Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai alias Saif; Shamil Saquib Nachan and Aakif Ateeque Nachan of Padgha in Maharashtra’s Thane.

They have also been accused of being involved in a conspiracy to execute multiple terror attacks in different parts of the country. The accused were involved in collecting and raising funds for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to further its activities related to terror and violence, the spokesperson said.

The official said it was found that the accused organised terrorist training camps, harboured known and wanted terrorists, and committed acts preparatory to the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They had also devised meticulous plans for evading arrest following the potential blasts, NIA said.

