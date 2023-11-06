Home Nation

PM Modi sends ED, I-T and CBI before he comes campaigning: Kharge in poll-bound Rajasthan

The Congress President also called the central probing agencies as "jawans" of Prime Minister Modi.

Published: 06th November 2023 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday derided the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department as "jawans" of Narendra Modi, and said before the prime minister hits the campaign trail he sends the central agencies to target the opposition.

Addressing a rally in Jodhpur in Rajasthan ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, the Congress president also said the prime minister is thinking of the poor now because it is election time.  His attack came days after the prime minister announced the extension of the free ration scheme for five years.

Kharge accused the Modi government of "troubling the poor and supporting his industrialist friends like Adani."

In a swipe at Modi, Kharge said a king, chief minister or prime minister usually helps the poor, but one man is helping the rich after getting the votes of the poor.

"In his (Modi) era, the rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer," he said, adding Prime Minister Modi is thinking of the poor now because elections are approaching.

Referring to the recent actions by central probe agencies against Congress leaders in poll-bound states, Kharge said that before Prime Minister Modi goes on poll campaign and delivers speeches, he sends the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for campaigning.

He also called the agencies as "jawans" of Prime Minister Modi.

"These people are after us, let them be. They will stay behind and we will move forward," Kharge said.

The public rally was held after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination papers for the November 25 elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Elections Mallikarjun Kharge Narendra Modi CBI Income Tax Department Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp