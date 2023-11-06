Home Nation

SC defers hearing on pleas of NewsClick founder, HR head against arrest under UAPA 

The city police have lodged cases against the two under UAPA for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Published: 06th November 2023 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty

FILE - NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (L) and HR Head Amit Chakravarty being brought to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office, in New Delhi, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred post Diwali vacation hearing on pleas of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest under anti-terror law UAPA.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai Prashant Kumar Mishra told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for both the accused, that it would take up the pleas after the vacation.

Sibal said the matter is covered by the recent judgement of the apex court under which it was held that grounds of arrest have to be immediately shared with the accused but in this case, nothing was shared.

He said there is an application for medical bail also pending before the court. The bench said it would take up the medical bail application along with the main matter after the Diwali vacation.

On October 19, the top court sought the response of the Delhi Police on pleas of Purkayastha and Chakravarty challenging the Delhi High Court order of October 13. The high court had on October 13 dismissed their pleas against arrest and subsequent police remand in the case.

Both were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3.

The city police have lodged cases against the two under UAPA for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal allegedly came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

READ MORE | Personal liberty should be an election issue

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp