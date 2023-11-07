BJP-led alliance, MVA claim big win in Maha gram panchayat elections

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra claims to have secured the highest number of seats, totaling 1,138, in the Gram Panchayat local body elections. Additionally, the BJP itself emerged as the single largest party, having secured victory in 743 Gram Panchayat seats.

According to information shared by the Maharashtra BJP, out of the total 2,359 Gram Panchayat seats, the Maha Yuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by CM Eknath Shinde’s faction), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar’s faction), jointly won 1,138 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), secured 447 seats.

Among these, the BJP emerged victorious in 743 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, won 240 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, secured 371 seats. The data provided by the BJP also revealed that Shiv Sena (UBT) secured only 102 seats, Congress won 167 seats, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP claimed 178 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra Congress claimed to be the single largest party in terms of seats won in the Gram Panchayat elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole asserted that the Congress party secured a total of 721 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance claimed a total of 1,312 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the results of the Gram Panchayat elections indicate the prevailing political winds in Maharashtra. He emphasized the MahaYuti alliance’s success, attributing it to their hard work over the last 15 months, which brought their initiatives to the doorstep of the people,

ultimately leading to their significant victory in the local body elections.

In response to these claims, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticized the BJP for releasing what he deemed as false and misleading data on the Gram Panchayat election results.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: The BJP-led MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra claims to have secured the highest number of seats, totaling 1,138, in the Gram Panchayat local body elections. Additionally, the BJP itself emerged as the single largest party, having secured victory in 743 Gram Panchayat seats. According to information shared by the Maharashtra BJP, out of the total 2,359 Gram Panchayat seats, the Maha Yuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by CM Eknath Shinde’s faction), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar’s faction), jointly won 1,138 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, composed of Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), secured 447 seats. Among these, the BJP emerged victorious in 743 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, won 240 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, secured 371 seats. The data provided by the BJP also revealed that Shiv Sena (UBT) secured only 102 seats, Congress won 167 seats, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP claimed 178 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, the Maharashtra Congress claimed to be the single largest party in terms of seats won in the Gram Panchayat elections. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole asserted that the Congress party secured a total of 721 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance claimed a total of 1,312 seats in the Gram Panchayat elections. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the results of the Gram Panchayat elections indicate the prevailing political winds in Maharashtra. He emphasized the MahaYuti alliance’s success, attributing it to their hard work over the last 15 months, which brought their initiatives to the doorstep of the people, ultimately leading to their significant victory in the local body elections. In response to these claims, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticized the BJP for releasing what he deemed as false and misleading data on the Gram Panchayat election results. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp