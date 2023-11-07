‘Committed to enhancing presence in Indian ocean region’

By Express News Service

Caught in geopolitical upheavals, the Indian Navy believes maritime diplomacy is at the core of its strategic vision. Activities by extra-regional nations in the Indian Ocean should be conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner, says Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, in a chat with Mayank Singh. Excerpts:

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has a few important sea lanes of communications (SLOCs) in the world, including that of China. What is your view on an increasing foray of China in the area?

Many regional and extra-regional nations have legitimate economic and strategic interests in the region. While economic engagement is welcome, it is essential that such activities are conducted in a transparent and inclusive manner, respecting the sovereignty and interests of the littoral states. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring these developments to ensure they are consistent with international norms.

In addition, it is crucial that all stakeholders in the IOR work together to maintain peace, stability, and security in the region. The Indian Navy in collaboration with our partner nations is committed to upholding a rules-based order in the IOR. We seek to ensure that the Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace, where disputes are resolved through dialogue and where freedom of navigation and overflight is guaranteed for all. We encourage all nations to act responsibly and in line with international norms to preserve the delicate balance in the IOR.

India and the Indian Navy propagate the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). But there are various challenges faced by the IOR countries...

India’s vision of SAGAR reflects our commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the IOR. However, it is essential to acknowledge that IOR countries face various challenges. First, the IOR is vast and diverse, with countries encompassing a wide range of economic, political, and developmental stages. This diversity leads to challenges in aligning regional priorities and interests, necessitating a nuanced and inclusive approach.

Second, the IOR is not immune to the global security dynamics. It faces challenges such as piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing, and environmental issues, all of which have a direct impact on the security and stability of the region. The Indian Navy and its regional partners are committed to addressing these shared concerns through collaborative initiatives.

Finally, the region’s economic and developmental disparities pose challenges to inclusive growth. The SAGAR vision encourages initiatives aimed at capacity building, infrastructure development, and sustainable resource management.

What is the significance of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) for the IOR?

The conclave holds immense significance in the maritime security landscape of the IOR. It has served as a platform for fostering greater maritime cooperation and enhancing security, bringing together like-minded maritime nations to deliberate on issues of common interest, with a focus on ensuring the safety, security and stability of our shared maritime domain.

It is a crucial forum that underscores the commitment of the Indian Navy and our partner nations to promote security, cooperation, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Navy has rationalised its budgets for optimal use for force accretion. Help us understand the Navy’s plans to induct surface, sub-surface and air assets.

The Indian Navy is committed to maintaining a modern and robust force posture to safeguard our maritime interests, and it has undertaken a comprehensive plan for the optimal use of its budget for force accretion. In line with our strategic goals, the Navy is planning to induct a balanced mix of surface, sub-surface, and air assets to boost our operational capabilities.

In the surface domain, we have a plan for the induction of advanced surface vessels, including frigates, destroyers and corvettes. These ships are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, weapon systems, and propulsion technology. These assets are essential for safeguarding our maritime interests, whether in protecting our Exclusive Economic Zone or contributing to international maritime security efforts.

Sub-surface assets, including submarines, are a critical component of our naval strategy. The Indian Navy’s submarine fleet is being modernised with the induction of both conventional and nuclear-powered submarines. These platforms play a crucial role in deterrence, intelligence-gathering, and anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

In the air domain, the Navy is enhancing its carrier-based aviation capabilities with the induction of modern fighter aircraft and helicopters. These aircraft provide us with extended reach and enhanced operational flexibility.

China has been aggressively hunting for overseas bases in the vicinity, which directly concerns India, including the IOR. What is our approach?

The Indian Navy closely monitors any geo-political development in the IOR and is cognizant of the potential impact on our national interests and regional stability. Every country has their interests and will do everything to promote and protect them. But this endeavour cannot be at the expense of any other nation.

We advocate for a peaceful, stable, and inclusive IOR where all nations respect the sovereignty and interests of littoral states. Our diplomatic efforts are geared toward engaging with IOR countries, fostering bilateral and multilateral relationships, and emphasising the importance of adhering to international laws and norms.

In parallel, the Indian Navy is committed to enhancing its own capabilities and presence in the IOR. We are modernising our naval forces, improving maritime domain awareness, and expanding our reach and operational capabilities. By strengthening our naval posture, we contribute to regional security and deter any actions that may undermine the peaceful and cooperative character of IOR.

In maritime diplomacy, what are the steps being taken towards increasing new Indian Naval attaches in other countries and increasing training for foreign naval personnel?

Maritime diplomacy stands at the forefront of the Indian Navy’s strategic vision, aimed at fostering cooperative relations and ensuring regional and global maritime security. The Indian Navy is actively expanding its presence and engagement in the international arena.

We are taking concrete steps to increase the number of Indian Naval attaches in other countries. These attaches play a pivotal role in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding. We are committed to enhancing our diplomatic footprint, thereby strengthening India’s maritime relationships and contributing to our nation’s strategic interests.

First, the IOR is vast and diverse, with countries encompassing a wide range of economic, political, and developmental stages. This diversity leads to challenges in aligning regional priorities and interests, necessitating a nuanced and inclusive approach. Second, the IOR is not immune to the global security dynamics. It faces challenges such as piracy, terrorism, illegal fishing, and environmental issues, all of which have a direct impact on the security and stability of the region. The Indian Navy and its regional partners are committed to addressing these shared concerns through collaborative initiatives. Finally, the region's economic and developmental disparities pose challenges to inclusive growth. The SAGAR vision encourages initiatives aimed at capacity building, infrastructure development, and sustainable resource management. What is the significance of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) for the IOR? 