Congress synonymous with loot and corruption: Nadda

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Attacking Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, BJP

national president JP Nadda on Monday alleged that the party was indulged in corruption, loot, deception and dynastic politics. Addressing a public rally in the Pathalgaon seat of Jashpur district, about 380 km north-east of Raipur, he said

Congress has attained another identity over “corruption and deceit”. “Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. But the BJP remains concerned for the welfare of the people”, he averred and added the Baghel government has given only one guarantee and that is “loot and deception”.

The officer on special duty of the CM has been in jail for the last year and a half, he stated. Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing free ration to 80 crore poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana but the Baghel government has “halted the distribution” of the rations. “The Congress didn’t build houses of 12 lahks poor for whom the centre had released funds,” he claimed.

The BJP president reiterated that his party will fill one lakh vacant government posts within five years after coming to power, provide annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to married women, landless agricultural labourers to get Rs 10,000 every year, cooking gas cylinders at `500 each to women from poor families, monthly travel allowance to college students and pilgrimage to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple.



