Home Nation

Five MoUs signed at first India-Australia skill & education meet

Pradhan highlighted 2023 as a landmark year for Australia and India, particularly for cooperation in the areas of education and skill development.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare at the Education and Skill Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday | pti

By Kavita Bajeli Datt and Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: India and Australia on Monday held the first-ever education and skill meet, in which the two countries discussed joint skill collaborations, partnerships between higher educational institutions on joint degrees, and visas for Indian students and research scholars.

The Australia India Education and Skill Council (AIESC) meet, which was held at IIT Gandhinagar, was chaired by Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jason Clare, Australian minister for education, and Brendan O’Connor, Australian minister for skills and training.

Pradhan highlighted 2023 as a landmark year for Australia and India, particularly for cooperation in the areas of education and skill development. The inaugural AIESC meeting will act as a catalyst in charting new roadmaps for building stronger knowledge bridges, advancing  mutual priorities in education and skill development, boosting people-to-people linkages and establishing the knowledge vertical as one of the strongest pillars of India-Australia ties, he said.

He said that five MoUs between Australian and Indian Higher Education Institutes have been exchanged to facilitate research collaborations in areas like AI, agriculture, water management, critical minerals and healthcare.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia India Education and Skill Council IIT Gandhinagar Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp