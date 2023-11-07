Gyanvapi survey: ASI hands over objects found on mosque premises to district official in Varanasi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In compliance with the Varanasi district court directives, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted all the objects found during a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises to the additional district magistrate (ADM-Protocol), Varanasi, the officer nominated by Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam.



The Varanasi district court had on September 14 issued instructions to the ASI to submit whatever objects and materials were obtained from the site in question.

The ADM-Protocol received the objects from ASI officials in the presence of officials of the district administration.



While issuing the order in September, Varanasi district court judge Dr AK Vishvesha had said that the objects and materials related to the facts of the case or related to Hindu religion and worship system or those that may be important in the disposal of the case from historical or archaeological point of view, be handed over to the district magistrate or an officer nominated by him by the ASI so that those objects could be kept safe. The court had said that those (objects) would be presented before the court whenever the court summoned them.

A few days ago, the ASI completed the survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the sealed area comprising ablution pond protected by the order of the Supreme Court.

Thereafter, the ASI contacted the district magistrate with a list of the objects and material found during the survey and informed him about the completion of the exercise.

On the instructions of district magistrate S Rajalingam, additional district magistrate (Protocol) Bachchu Singh inspected the treasury and arrangements were made to keep all the objects there (in the treasury).

On Monday, the ADM protocol received all the objects that had been found during the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The court had also asked the ASI survey team to make a list of all the materials found during the scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The ASI was also asked to submit a copy of that list in the court and hand over a copy to the district magistrate.

The court had passed the order on a bunch of three applications filed by Rakhi Singh, plaintiff number 1 in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. The applications were filed in August this year.

On November 2, ASI filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking 15 more days to submit report of the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. On behalf of the ASI, standing government counsel for the Centre Amit Srivastava filed the application and had informed the court that the ASI completed scientific investigation/survey at the site.

A team of archeologists, archeological chemists, epigraphists, surveyors, photographers and other technical persons were engaged in data analysis and compilation of the findings for the preparation of the report.

Accepting the request, the Varanasi district court judge Dr AK Vishvesya had granted the requested 15-day time to the ASI, asking the superintending archaeologist, Sarnath circle, to ensure that the survey report was submitted in court by November 17.

