'India has been and will always be Hindu Rashtra,' claims RSS leader Hosabale

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, on Tuesday, claimed that India "has always" been and "will remain" a 'Hindu Rashtra', thereby obviating the need for any formal establishment of the same.

Hosabale made these contentious remarks while speaking to the press on the last day of the Sangh's three-day All India Executive Board meeting in Bhuj, during which they also discussed programs related to the Ram Temple's inauguration and unveiled a nationwide door-to-door campaign.

During an exchange with a journalist, Hosabale claimed that India is inherently a "Hindu Rashtra," and there is no requirement to formalize such a status. Responding to inquiries about when India would officially embrace this identity, Hosbale firmly stated, "India was, is, and will always be a Hindu Rashtra."

He further invoked a historical statement by Sarsanghchalak Dr. Hedgewar in support of this claim.

Hosbale elaborated, quoting Hedgewar as saying, "India will endure as a Hindu nation as long as there exists a solitary individual who claims to be a Hindu."

To clarify his stance, Hosbale drew a distinction between the state system and the nation, as delineated by the constitution. He expounded, "It was known as the British Raj when the British ruled India. But, even then, India was still a Hindu country. Hindutva is the feeling of doing something good for our country, society, culture, and religion, and the Sangh is working to make this Hindutva a reality. As a result, there is no need to establish a Hindu Rashtra."

Hosabale also confirmed that RSS volunteers will engage in a comprehensive door-to-door outreach from January 1 to 15, in anticipation of the consecration of the Ram Temple's idol in Ayodhya.

"From January 1st to January 15th, all Sangh workers across the country will fan out to every corner of the land, delivering images of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and 'Akshat' to every household. Additionally, every RSS worker will encourage citizens to visit the Ram Mandir," he said.

Furthermore, Hosabale claimed that one of the main challenges before the country is a "conspiracy to divide" it on the 'north versus south' lines.

"Some people are now saying that South India is different from North India. A conspiracy is being hatched at the political and intellectual level to cut the south (from the rest of India), claiming that they are Dravidians and their language is also different. This is a tactic to weaken the country. People must come forward to oppose it and make sure that such people do not succeed," he said.

Hosabale emphasized that such divisive notions undercut the unity of India, asserting, "Our country is indivisible; Shankaracharya may have hailed from the south, but he belongs to the entire nation. Similarly, Gandhi's roots were in Gujarat, yet he is revered across the south. Vivekananda hailed from Bengal, but his influence spans the entire nation. How, then, can we differentiate between the North and South?"

On 'Love Jihad', the RSS leader said the issue had two aspects -- making people aware of it and fighting legal cases. Hindu right-wing groups use the term 'Love Jihad' to claim that there is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam through inter-faith marriages.

The RSS is also working on rehabilitation of the women who freed themselves from such relationships but were not accepted by their families, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, on Tuesday, claimed that India "has always" been and "will remain" a 'Hindu Rashtra', thereby obviating the need for any formal establishment of the same. Hosabale made these contentious remarks while speaking to the press on the last day of the Sangh's three-day All India Executive Board meeting in Bhuj, during which they also discussed programs related to the Ram Temple's inauguration and unveiled a nationwide door-to-door campaign. During an exchange with a journalist, Hosabale claimed that India is inherently a "Hindu Rashtra," and there is no requirement to formalize such a status. Responding to inquiries about when India would officially embrace this identity, Hosbale firmly stated, "India was, is, and will always be a Hindu Rashtra."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further invoked a historical statement by Sarsanghchalak Dr. Hedgewar in support of this claim. Hosbale elaborated, quoting Hedgewar as saying, "India will endure as a Hindu nation as long as there exists a solitary individual who claims to be a Hindu." To clarify his stance, Hosbale drew a distinction between the state system and the nation, as delineated by the constitution. He expounded, "It was known as the British Raj when the British ruled India. But, even then, India was still a Hindu country. Hindutva is the feeling of doing something good for our country, society, culture, and religion, and the Sangh is working to make this Hindutva a reality. As a result, there is no need to establish a Hindu Rashtra." Hosabale also confirmed that RSS volunteers will engage in a comprehensive door-to-door outreach from January 1 to 15, in anticipation of the consecration of the Ram Temple's idol in Ayodhya. "From January 1st to January 15th, all Sangh workers across the country will fan out to every corner of the land, delivering images of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and 'Akshat' to every household. Additionally, every RSS worker will encourage citizens to visit the Ram Mandir," he said. Furthermore, Hosabale claimed that one of the main challenges before the country is a "conspiracy to divide" it on the 'north versus south' lines. "Some people are now saying that South India is different from North India. A conspiracy is being hatched at the political and intellectual level to cut the south (from the rest of India), claiming that they are Dravidians and their language is also different. This is a tactic to weaken the country. People must come forward to oppose it and make sure that such people do not succeed," he said. Hosabale emphasized that such divisive notions undercut the unity of India, asserting, "Our country is indivisible; Shankaracharya may have hailed from the south, but he belongs to the entire nation. Similarly, Gandhi's roots were in Gujarat, yet he is revered across the south. Vivekananda hailed from Bengal, but his influence spans the entire nation. How, then, can we differentiate between the North and South?" On 'Love Jihad', the RSS leader said the issue had two aspects -- making people aware of it and fighting legal cases. Hindu right-wing groups use the term 'Love Jihad' to claim that there is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women to Islam through inter-faith marriages. The RSS is also working on rehabilitation of the women who freed themselves from such relationships but were not accepted by their families, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp