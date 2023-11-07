Internal tiffs rock Gujarat BJP, MP says party workers helped AAP in 2020 polls

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The internal squabbles among Gujarat BJP leaders have resurfaced. Mansukh Vasava, a former Union minister and six-time BJP MP from the tribal-dominated Bharuch district in Gujarat, has accused his own party’s senior BJP leader of aiding AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava in winning the Dediapada constituency during the 2022 assembly election.

He alleged, “It is very painful that senior BJP leaders and some old workers in Narmada, who worked against the party and supported Chaitar Vasava in the 2022 Assembly election, are still supporting him.” Vasava has been raising questions about his own government and government officials in Gujarat for some time. However, this time he has directed his criticism toward his own senior party leaders.

Vasava and AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava have been at odds since 2022. On Saturday, Dediapada, in Narmada district, witnessed a complete bandh in support of him and in protest of the FIR issued against him and his wife by the Gujarat Police on Thursday.

During the interaction with the media, Mansukh Vasava alleged that he tried to persuade traders to open their businesses on Saturday, assuring them of full support from the state administration if they were scared. But several BJP leaders were supporting AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava during the bandh.

Mansukh Vasava said, “It is very painful that some senior BJP leaders and very old party workers in Narmada, who worked against the party and supported Chaitar Vasava in the 2022 Assembly election, are still supporting him. Traders have personally told me that, on one hand, you are talking about keeping the market open, and on the other hand, some BJP leaders are telling us to keep it closed.”

When asked by the local media which BJP leader is helping Chaitar Vasava, Vasava said, “Some senior leaders and old party workers helped Chaitar win the assembly, but I did not say anything at that time. Now, I will inform the party high command about this.”

