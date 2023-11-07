Modi, Iran prez discuss ways to de-escalate Gaza conflict

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on Monday. During their discussion, they exchanged perspectives on the challenging situation in the West Asia region, specifically the Israel-Hamas conflict. PM Modi mentioned, “We had a fruitful exchange of views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we both agreed on the importance of preventing escalation and ensuring continued humanitarian aid.”

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed his deep concern regarding terrorist incidents, violence, and civilian casualties. He reiterated India’s long-standing and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue. President Raisi also provided his assessment of the situation, and both leaders stressed the need to prevent escalation, secure ongoing humanitarian aid, and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability.

