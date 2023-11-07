Home Nation

Modi, Iran prez discuss ways to de-escalate Gaza conflict

We had a fruitful exchange of views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we both agreed on the importance of preventing escalation and ensuring continued humanitarian aid, said PM Modi.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Gazaairstrikes111

Palestinians inspect the damage in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on November 6. (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on Monday. During their discussion, they exchanged perspectives on the challenging situation in the West Asia region, specifically the Israel-Hamas conflict. PM Modi mentioned, “We had a fruitful exchange of views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we both agreed on the importance of preventing escalation and ensuring continued humanitarian aid.”

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed his deep concern regarding terrorist incidents, violence, and civilian casualties. He reiterated India’s long-standing and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue. President Raisi also provided his assessment of the situation, and both leaders stressed the need to prevent escalation, secure ongoing humanitarian aid, and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp