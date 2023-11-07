Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: Campaign to grant rights of forest dwellers

Jharkhand, which has a significant percentage of the workforce that migrate to other states for work, will enter into an agreement with nine states for the welfare of migrant workers.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (File photo)

The Jharkhand government has launched a scheme– ‘Abua Bir Dishom Abhiyan’– to grant more rights to the tribals and other non-tribals living in the forests. The individual and community forest resource rights lease will be provided to the tribals and all other people dependent on forests. Using the powers granted under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the Forest Rights Committee was reconstituted at the village, sub-division and district level and was tasked with granting forest rights or ‘pattas’ to the people.  The committee will make recommendations on claims as per rules. 

Agreement for welfare of migrant workers
Jharkhand, which has a significant percentage of the workforce that migrate to other states for work, will enter into an agreement with nine states for the welfare of migrant workers. The states concerned will have to look after the safety and welfare of the migrant workers from Jharkhand in their respective states. The states inking the agreement with the Jharkhand are Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per government data, there are over 15 lakh registered migrant workers from Jharkhand in other states. 

Commercial pilot training at Dumka airport
Jharkhand government will very soon start training for commercial pilots and operation of Airbus-320 at Dumka Airport. A total of 30 youths will be selected for pilot training in every batch and the government will bear the expenditure on the training of 15 youths which comes to around  Rs 9.10 crore. Selection of candidates for the same will be based on merit and reservation policy of the state government. The basis for the selection of those receiving free training will be decided later. The minimum age for this training will be 17 years and the candidate must have passed class 12th with Physics, Maths and English. At least 50 per cent marks in all three subjects will be mandatory.

