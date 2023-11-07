Home Nation

UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty

SI Ram Narain Singh, in charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.

Published: 07th November 2023

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while he was on duty.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.

Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.

He added that a probe into the matter has been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.

