UP cop sent to police lines after video shows him wearing vest and towel on duty
Published: 07th November 2023 11:54 AM | Last Updated: 07th November 2023 11:54 AM | A+A A-
KAUSHAMBI: A sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines after a video showed him wearing a vest and a towel while he was on duty.
Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said SI Ram Narain Singh, in charge of Sindhia outpost under Kokhraj police station, was seen in a viral video hearing people's grievances in a vest and a towel.
Taking note of this, he has been sent to police lines, he said.
He added that a probe into the matter has been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma.