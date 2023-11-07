Wangchuck lauds India’s support for Global South

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan on Monday, addressing regional and global matters of mutual concern. The meeting showcased the enduring and robust friendship between India and Bhutan.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, accompanied by senior officials from Bhutan’s government, commenced his India visit in Guwahati, marking the first leg of his tour, concluding in Maharashtra. During his stay, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with His Majesty.

His Majesty lauded India’s successful organisation of the recent G20 Summit, praising India for fostering consensus and constructive decisions outlined in the Delhi Declaration. He particularly commended India’s dedication to integrating the interests and priorities of Global South countries in G20 deliberations.

India and Bhutan share a remarkable and enduring bilateral relationship built upon trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels. This visit provided an opportunity for both nations to explore various facets of their multi-faceted relationship and foster greater cooperation across sectors.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their previous meeting in April 2023. They positively evaluated the expanding partnership between India and Bhutan, encompassing areas like connectivity, cross-border trade infrastructure, trade, mutual investments, energy, health, education, skill development, space technology, and environmental conservation, as well as people-to-people connections.

Bhutan expressed gratitude to India for the timely release of development assistance that enabled the smooth completion of crucial projects under the 12th Five Year Plan. The two sides celebrated the export of surplus power by the Basochhu hydropower project through the Indian Energy Exchange, starting in October 2023.

Progress on the construction of the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project was noted with satisfaction, with its early commissioning expected in 2024. An agreement was reached to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership from hydro to non-hydro renewables, including solar energy, as well as green initiatives related to hydrogen and e-mobility. India assured essential technical and financial support for projects in these areas.

