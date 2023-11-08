Brisk polling for 3-corner battle in 40 Mizoram seats

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nearly 70% voter turnout was recorded in the single-phase Mizoram elections on Tuesday. “The voter turnout at 3 pm for is 69.64% and there is no report of any untoward incident,” said the office of the state’s chief electoral officer said in a statement. The polling continued till 4 pm, and the final voting percentage is set to go up. The state, currently ruled by Mizo National Front (MNF), has 40 seats.

A festive mood prevailed with people coming out in large numbers to vote. The excitement was more among the first-time voters. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is a voter at Aizawl North II (ST) Assembly constituency, had gone out early to vote at the Ramhlun Venglai II polling station located at Government Primary School in Aizawl, but could not do so due to a “minor technical glitch” in the EVM.

“There was no need for the replacement of the EVM, and the CM later visited the polling station to cast his vote,” said an official statement. The 79-year-old Zoramthanga, who is a former rebel leader-turned-politician and an MNF veteran, is contesting from the Aizawl East-1 seat for a record seventh time. State Congress chief Lalsawta voted in his Aizawl West-III constituency.

There was a slight delay in the conduct of polling in some polling stations as EVMs malfunctioned. However, the officials quickly replaced them and the polling passed off smoothly. A triangular contest is expected among MNF, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress. They are contesting all 40 seats, followed by BJP 23, Aam Aadmi Party four and 27 independents. Altogether 174 candidates, including 16 women, are contesting.

In the 2018 polls, the MNF had ousted Congress from power by winning 26 seats. The ZPM is expected to throw up a tough challenge to MNF this time around. Zoramthanga is optimistic about MNF retaining power. “We are confident of forming the next government on our own,” he told reporters. The Congress chief and ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma were equally confident about forming the government.

Elections are usually a low-key affair in the landlocked state where the Mizoram People’s Forum, a church-sponsored poll watchdog, keeps a hawk’s eye on the activities of voters as well as political parties.

Ever since it was formed in 2006, it signs a memorandum of understanding with all political parties ahead

of elections and issues dos and don’ts for them.

Tough task for MNF

A triangular contest is expected among MNF, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Nearly 70% voter turnout was recorded in the single-phase Mizoram elections on Tuesday. “The voter turnout at 3 pm for is 69.64% and there is no report of any untoward incident,” said the office of the state’s chief electoral officer said in a statement. The polling continued till 4 pm, and the final voting percentage is set to go up. The state, currently ruled by Mizo National Front (MNF), has 40 seats. A festive mood prevailed with people coming out in large numbers to vote. The excitement was more among the first-time voters. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is a voter at Aizawl North II (ST) Assembly constituency, had gone out early to vote at the Ramhlun Venglai II polling station located at Government Primary School in Aizawl, but could not do so due to a “minor technical glitch” in the EVM. “There was no need for the replacement of the EVM, and the CM later visited the polling station to cast his vote,” said an official statement. The 79-year-old Zoramthanga, who is a former rebel leader-turned-politician and an MNF veteran, is contesting from the Aizawl East-1 seat for a record seventh time. State Congress chief Lalsawta voted in his Aizawl West-III constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There was a slight delay in the conduct of polling in some polling stations as EVMs malfunctioned. However, the officials quickly replaced them and the polling passed off smoothly. A triangular contest is expected among MNF, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress. They are contesting all 40 seats, followed by BJP 23, Aam Aadmi Party four and 27 independents. Altogether 174 candidates, including 16 women, are contesting. In the 2018 polls, the MNF had ousted Congress from power by winning 26 seats. The ZPM is expected to throw up a tough challenge to MNF this time around. Zoramthanga is optimistic about MNF retaining power. “We are confident of forming the next government on our own,” he told reporters. The Congress chief and ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma were equally confident about forming the government. Elections are usually a low-key affair in the landlocked state where the Mizoram People’s Forum, a church-sponsored poll watchdog, keeps a hawk’s eye on the activities of voters as well as political parties. Ever since it was formed in 2006, it signs a memorandum of understanding with all political parties ahead of elections and issues dos and don’ts for them. Tough task for MNF A triangular contest is expected among MNF, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp