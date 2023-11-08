Don’t fall prey to BJP’s false promises, cast your votes carefully: Priyanka

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: During a rally in Balod, Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday emphasised the significance of every vote in shaping the state’s future. She urged voters to evaluate whether their state had prospered or faltered under the Congress regime, highlighting past issues of violence, misrule, and poverty during BJP rule. Priyanka advocated for a caste-based census, offering equal opportunities and representation, despite resistance from PM Modi and the BJP.

She criticised the BJP for making promises but failing to deliver on job creation, increased farmer incomes, and job institutions’ preservation. She pointed out that while the BJP criticises Congress’s 70-year record, the BJP-led Centre has either dismantled past achievements or favoured corporate interests. She challenged claims that the Centre purchased over 80% of Chhattisgarh’s paddy and questioned the low rates offered to paddy growers in Varanasi which is the PM’s constituency.

Priyanka reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to people’s rights, including education, employment (MGNREGA), information, food, and tribal rights. She contrasted this with the Centre diverting funds to corporate interests, while the Congress government injected Rs 1.75 lakh crore into the people’s pockets over five years.

Priyanka also praised the empowerment of women’s self-help groups under the Bhupesh government’s flagship Gauthan program and emphasised the importance of women’s understanding and responsibility in shaping the state’s future.

