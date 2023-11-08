House panel meet to benefit BJP, says Mahua

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee meeting on Thursday, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has alleged that the meeting was rescheduled to keep a Congress member away from the proceedings and adopt the report by a majority.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, was due to meet on Tuesday to consider and adopt its draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra leveled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. However, it has now been postponed to November 9. The committee was probing allegations against Moitra about accepting bribes and favours from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament targeting Adani.

Moitra also claimed that the draft report of the committee was not circulated to the members though it is the norm. The BJP leaders were reaching out to allies to ensure their attendance to adopt the report by a majority, she said.

“No draft report circulated as is the norm but will be ‘adopted’ on November 9. Meeting postponed to clash with the INC MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP is calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt it by a majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani and Modi are,” she wrote on X.

The Trinamool MP was referring to Congress Lok Sabha member Uttam Kumar Reddy, a member of the Ethics Committee, who is contesting the upcoming Telangana state Assembly elections. Sources said Opposition members, including Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Vaithilingam and BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, are expected to submit dissent notes to the committee.

The BJP members are in a majority in the 15-member committee. It was leant that the committee may submit an adverse report against Moitra, who accused Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting. The meeting witnessed stormy scenes after Moitra walked out of the meeting along with Opposition members. She later wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker that she was subjected to a “proverbial vastraharan” in the meeting.

Dehadrai says Moitra entered his house

Supreme Court lawyer, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who previously made allegations of bribery against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, has written another letter to the police accusing her of unauthorised entry and intimidating his staff. In his letter to the SHO on Tuesday, Dehadrai, stated that Moitra, Member of Parliament (Krishnanagar), came unannounced to his residence at Neeti Bagh, on November 5 at around 11 AM and on November 6 at around 9AM.

