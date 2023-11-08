Home Nation

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes West Bengal 

Tremors were felt in West Bengal's Alipurduar district and  Punjab's Rupnagar on Wednesday.

Published: 08th November 2023 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ALIPURDUAR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors were felt around 10 a.m. in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck at 21:53:28 IST, was deemed to be 14 km, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:51:58 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 89.36, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Alipurduar, West Bengal," the NCS posted from its official handle on X.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 also hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Earthquake West Bengal Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp