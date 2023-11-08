Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes West Bengal 

By ANI

ALIPURDUAR: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors were felt around 10 a.m. in West Bengal's Alipurduar district.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck at 21:53:28 IST, was deemed to be 14 km, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:51:58 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 89.36, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Alipurduar, West Bengal," the NCS posted from its official handle on X.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 also hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

