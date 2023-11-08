Home Nation

Maha rift over Maratha quota widens as Shinde raps minister’s ‘snide’ remark 

Shinde strongly reprimanded Bhujbal, emphasising the need to avoid confusion among OBC and other castes when it comes to reservations.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his displeasure regarding the recent controversy surrounding Maratha-Kunbi-OBC reservations, created by his government alliance partner, NCP (Ajit Pawar) Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Shinde strongly reprimanded Bhujbal, emphasising the need to avoid confusion among OBC and other castes when it comes to reservations. He reminded everyone that in an all-party leaders meeting, it was unanimously decided to grant separate reservations to Marathas without affecting the existing OBC reservations.

“In the OBC community meeting, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and another DCM Ajit Pawar were also present when it was assured that without disturbing the existing OBC quota, Marathas will be given the separate reservations. Therefore, no one should try to cause confusion among OBC and other communities. The justice Sandeep Shinde committee has been scrutinizing the Maratha-Kunbi genealogical references and revenue records of the Nizam era while the Maratha reservation issue will be resolved by filing curative petition in the Supreme Court,” Shinde explained.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar were present during the OBC community meeting where it was explicitly assured that Marathas would receive separate reservations without disrupting the existing OBC quota. Shinde further clarified that the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee was diligently examining the Maratha-Kunbi genealogical references and revenue records from the Nizam era, and the Maratha reservation issue would be addressed by filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s recent meeting with OBC leaders voiced concerns that the government might be attempting to include Maratha-Kunbi within the OBC category through the back door. Bhujbal argued against this, claiming that the inclusion of Marathas would disproportionately affect smaller OBC communities.

Grant separate reservations to Marathas
Shinde emphasisied the need to avoid confusion among OBC and other castes when it comes to reservations. He reminded everyone that in an all-party leaders meeting, it was unanimously decided to grant separate reservations to Marathas without affecting the existing OBC reservations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Maratha-Kunbi-OBC reservations Ajit Pawar NCP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp