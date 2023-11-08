Maha rift over Maratha quota widens as Shinde raps minister’s ‘snide’ remark 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his displeasure regarding the recent controversy surrounding Maratha-Kunbi-OBC reservations, created by his government alliance partner, NCP (Ajit Pawar) Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Shinde strongly reprimanded Bhujbal, emphasising the need to avoid confusion among OBC and other castes when it comes to reservations. He reminded everyone that in an all-party leaders meeting, it was unanimously decided to grant separate reservations to Marathas without affecting the existing OBC reservations.

“In the OBC community meeting, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and another DCM Ajit Pawar were also present when it was assured that without disturbing the existing OBC quota, Marathas will be given the separate reservations. Therefore, no one should try to cause confusion among OBC and other communities. The justice Sandeep Shinde committee has been scrutinizing the Maratha-Kunbi genealogical references and revenue records of the Nizam era while the Maratha reservation issue will be resolved by filing curative petition in the Supreme Court,” Shinde explained.

Shinde further clarified that the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee was diligently examining the Maratha-Kunbi genealogical references and revenue records from the Nizam era, and the Maratha reservation issue would be addressed by filing a curative petition in the Supreme Court.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s recent meeting with OBC leaders voiced concerns that the government might be attempting to include Maratha-Kunbi within the OBC category through the back door. Bhujbal argued against this, claiming that the inclusion of Marathas would disproportionately affect smaller OBC communities.

Grant separate reservations to Marathas

