Modi targets Cong in tribal heartlands of MP & Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser and Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

RAIPUR/BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of ignoring the tribal legacy and depriving them of development and claimed that the BJP met the aspirations of the poor.

Speaking at a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in the tribal turf of Surajpur in north Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja division, he said that his government has increased the budgetary allocation by five-fold for the welfare of the tribal communities.

There are 29 ST reserved seats in the 90-member House. Citing the Congress slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ as hollow, he reiterated his decision to extend the free ration scheme given to 80 crore poor Indians for another five years as ‘Modi Guarantee’ throughout the country. He also mentioned the inauguration of Ram Mandir as fulfilment of Modi’s guarantee. In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the PM accused the Congress of hating the Dalits.

Addressing an election rally in Sidhi district of Vindhya region, he said, “You all must have read in the newspaper about a Dalit from Rajasthan, having become the country’s CIC for the first time ever. I cancelled my election tour to attend the meeting convened to select the new CIC. And what did the Congress do despite having been invited and informed about the meeting in advance? They boycotted it on coming to know that a Dalit was being selected as the CIC,” Modi said. The BJP won 24 out of 30 seats in the Vindhya region in 2018 assembly polls.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR/BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of ignoring the tribal legacy and depriving them of development and claimed that the BJP met the aspirations of the poor. Speaking at a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in the tribal turf of Surajpur in north Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja division, he said that his government has increased the budgetary allocation by five-fold for the welfare of the tribal communities. There are 29 ST reserved seats in the 90-member House. Citing the Congress slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ as hollow, he reiterated his decision to extend the free ration scheme given to 80 crore poor Indians for another five years as ‘Modi Guarantee’ throughout the country. He also mentioned the inauguration of Ram Mandir as fulfilment of Modi’s guarantee. In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the PM accused the Congress of hating the Dalits. Addressing an election rally in Sidhi district of Vindhya region, he said, “You all must have read in the newspaper about a Dalit from Rajasthan, having become the country’s CIC for the first time ever. I cancelled my election tour to attend the meeting convened to select the new CIC. And what did the Congress do despite having been invited and informed about the meeting in advance? They boycotted it on coming to know that a Dalit was being selected as the CIC,” Modi said. The BJP won 24 out of 30 seats in the Vindhya region in 2018 assembly polls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp